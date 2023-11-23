The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) hope to continue a five-game winning stretch when they host the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The game airs on FOX.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 19% higher than the 33.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
  • Arizona is 5-0 when it shoots better than 33.4% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at third.
  • The Wildcats put up 99.6 points per game, 38.2 more points than the 61.4 the Spartans allow.
  • Arizona has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona scored 85.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged on the road (77.1).
  • Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, allowing 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 in road games.
  • In home games, Arizona drained 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Southern W 97-59 McKale Center
11/17/2023 Belmont W 100-68 McKale Center
11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State - Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate - McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center

