The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) hope to continue a five-game winning stretch when they host the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. The game airs on FOX.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California TV: FOX

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 19% higher than the 33.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.

Arizona is 5-0 when it shoots better than 33.4% from the field.

The Spartans are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at third.

The Wildcats put up 99.6 points per game, 38.2 more points than the 61.4 the Spartans allow.

Arizona has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 61.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged on the road (77.1).

Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, allowing 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 in road games.

In home games, Arizona drained 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule