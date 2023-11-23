The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
  • TV: FOX
Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 52.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 19 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (33.4%).
  • In games Arizona shoots higher than 33.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 101st.
  • The 99.6 points per game the Wildcats record are 38.2 more points than the Spartans allow (61.4).
  • Arizona has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona scored 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats surrendered 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than away from home (74.5).
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Arizona fared worse in home games last year, averaging 8.5 treys per game, compared to 9.0 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% mark in road games.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Southern W 97-59 McKale Center
11/17/2023 Belmont W 100-68 McKale Center
11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State - Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate - McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center

