How to Watch Arizona vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.
Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
- TV: FOX
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 52.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 19 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (33.4%).
- In games Arizona shoots higher than 33.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 101st.
- The 99.6 points per game the Wildcats record are 38.2 more points than the Spartans allow (61.4).
- Arizona has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona scored 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Wildcats surrendered 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than away from home (74.5).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Arizona fared worse in home games last year, averaging 8.5 treys per game, compared to 9.0 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% mark in road games.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Southern
|W 97-59
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|Belmont
|W 100-68
|McKale Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|-
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|McKale Center
