The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when taking on the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California

Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 52.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 19 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (33.4%).

In games Arizona shoots higher than 33.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the third-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 101st.

The 99.6 points per game the Wildcats record are 38.2 more points than the Spartans allow (61.4).

Arizona has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Wildcats surrendered 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than away from home (74.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Arizona fared worse in home games last year, averaging 8.5 treys per game, compared to 9.0 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% mark in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule