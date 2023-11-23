The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the No. 21 Michigan State Spartans (3-2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Acrisure Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 52.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 19.0 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (33.4%).
  • Arizona is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 33.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the third ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 101st.
  • The Wildcats average 38.2 more points per game (99.6) than the Spartans give up (61.4).
  • Arizona has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona put up 85.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (77.1).
  • Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last year, surrendering 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 on the road.
  • Arizona drained 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% when playing at home and 35.9% away from home.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Southern W 97-59 McKale Center
11/17/2023 Belmont W 100-68 McKale Center
11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State - Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate - McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center

