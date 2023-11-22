Should you wager on Troy Stecher to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stecher stats and insights

  • Stecher has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Blues this season in two games (four shots).
  • Stecher has zero points on the power play.
  • Stecher averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:23 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:28 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.