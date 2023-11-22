Kevin Durant, Top Suns Players to Watch vs. the Warriors - November 22
Wednesday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Phoenix Suns (8-6) and the Golden State Warriors (7-8) at Footprint Center features the Suns' Kevin Durant and the Warriors' Stephen Curry as players to watch.
How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, NBCS-BA
Suns' Last Game
On Tuesday, in their last game, the Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 120-107. With 31 points, Durant was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Durant
|31
|4
|9
|0
|1
|2
|Devin Booker
|28
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Jusuf Nurkic
|18
|12
|0
|1
|4
|2
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant averages 27.7 points, 8.7 boards and 4 assists per contest, making 47.5% of shots from the field and 27.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jusuf Nurkic's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 10 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor.
- Eric Gordon's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 boards per game.
- Jordan Goodwin averages 9.3 points, 5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.
- Josh Okogie posts 11.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
