Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (7-8) are up against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) on November 22, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 47.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Phoenix is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Suns are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fourth.

The 117.3 points per game the Suns record are just 3.8 more points than the Warriors give up (113.5).

Phoenix is 7-3 when scoring more than 113.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have played better in home games this year, putting up 118.9 points per game, compared to 115.7 per game away from home.

Phoenix is ceding 115.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.5 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (114.6).

When playing at home, the Suns are averaging the same number of threes per game as they are in road games (13.1). Meanwhile, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (41.4%) compared to in road games (37.4%).

Suns Injuries