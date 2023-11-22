Suns vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (7-8) are 2.5-point underdogs against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (8-6) Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.
Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-2.5
|233.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 233.5 combined points in five of 14 games this season.
- Phoenix has an average point total of 232.1 in its outings this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Suns are 7-7-0 ATS this season.
- Phoenix has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won six of those games.
- This season, Phoenix has won six of its 10 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
Suns vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|5
|35.7%
|117.3
|231.2
|114.9
|228.4
|226.9
|Warriors
|5
|33.3%
|113.9
|231.2
|113.5
|228.4
|225.8
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix owns a worse record against the spread at home (3-4-0) than it does on the road (4-3-0).
- The Suns record 117.3 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 113.5 the Warriors give up.
- Phoenix is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall when scoring more than 113.5 points.
Suns vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|7-7
|4-6
|10-4
|Warriors
|5-10
|3-2
|8-7
Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Suns
|Warriors
|117.3
|113.9
|7
|12
|5-5
|3-3
|7-3
|5-1
|114.9
|113.5
|20
|15
|5-2
|5-6
|4-3
|6-5
