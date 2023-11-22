The Phoenix Suns (4-4) are home in Pacific Division action versus the Golden State Warriors (6-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these teams this year.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, AZFamily, NBCS-BA

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant posts 27.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.7 boards per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Eric Gordon averages 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Goodwin puts up 9.3 points, 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 32.1% from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per game.

Josh Okogie averages 11.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 boards.

Warriors Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Stephen Curry gets the Warriors 30.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Chris Paul gets the Warriors 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He also averages 2.0 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.0 blocked shots.

Kevon Looney gets the Warriors 6.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while posting 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Warriors are getting 5.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Dario Saric this year.

Moses Moody is putting up 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is making 52.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Suns vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Suns Warriors 112.5 Points Avg. 114.9 111.0 Points Allowed Avg. 110.1 46.3% Field Goal % 45.9% 36.2% Three Point % 35.8%

