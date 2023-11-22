Should you bet on Sean Durzi to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

In five of 18 games this season, Durzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Blues this season in two games (four shots).

On the power play, Durzi has accumulated three goals and three assists.

He has a 14.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 25:07 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:09 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 24:59 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 2 1 1 25:04 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:14 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 26:03 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:50 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

