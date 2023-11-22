Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 22
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET. The matchup airs on Spectrum Sports. The matchup's point total is 139.5.
Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 1:30 AM ET
- TV: Spectrum Sports
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawaii
|-13.5
|139.5
Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats
- Northern Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points in four of five games this season.
- Northern Arizona's average game total this season has been 140.8, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Northern Arizona is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Northern Arizona has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.
- The Lumberjacks are 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +600 or more on the moneyline.
- Northern Arizona has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawaii
|7
|24.1%
|66.9
|140.6
|61.8
|136.5
|130.0
|Northern Arizona
|20
|62.5%
|73.7
|140.6
|74.7
|136.5
|141.8
Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends
- The Lumberjacks put up 6.7 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (69.5).
Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawaii
|13-16-0
|1-3
|16-13-0
|Northern Arizona
|20-12-0
|3-0
|19-13-0
Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Hawaii
|Northern Arizona
|12-5
|Home Record
|6-8
|6-4
|Away Record
|3-13
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.6
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-10-0
