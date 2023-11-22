The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET. The matchup airs on Spectrum Sports. The matchup's point total is 139.5.

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:30 AM ET

1:30 AM ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawaii -13.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 139.5 points in four of five games this season.

Northern Arizona's average game total this season has been 140.8, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northern Arizona is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Northern Arizona has been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and has walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

The Lumberjacks are 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +600 or more on the moneyline.

Northern Arizona has an implied victory probability of 14.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawaii 7 24.1% 66.9 140.6 61.8 136.5 130.0 Northern Arizona 20 62.5% 73.7 140.6 74.7 136.5 141.8

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The Lumberjacks put up 6.7 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (69.5).

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawaii 13-16-0 1-3 16-13-0 Northern Arizona 20-12-0 3-0 19-13-0

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hawaii Northern Arizona 12-5 Home Record 6-8 6-4 Away Record 3-13 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

