The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0) will face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at 1:30 AM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on Spectrum Sports.

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Game Information

Northern Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

  • Carson Towt: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen Cole: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Xavier Fuller: 13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nik Mains: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Liam Lloyd: 6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Hawaii Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kamaka Hepa: 11.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • JoVon McClanahan: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bernardo da Silva: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Noel Coleman: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Samuta Avea: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank
300th 66.9 Points Scored 73.7 129th
14th 61.8 Points Allowed 74.7 306th
156th 32.1 Rebounds 30 278th
222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 8 222nd
256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.4 66th
324th 11.1 Assists 13.3 157th
132nd 11.4 Turnovers 10.3 36th

