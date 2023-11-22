Wednesday's game that pits the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) versus the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 80-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Hawaii, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 1:30 AM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 1:30 AM ET

1:30 AM ET TV: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 80, Northern Arizona 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii

Computer Predicted Spread: Hawaii (-6.9)

Hawaii (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks put up 62.8 points per game (331st in college basketball) while allowing 78 per contest (301st in college basketball). They have a -76 scoring differential and have been outscored by 15.2 points per game.

Northern Arizona is 337th in college basketball at 27.8 rebounds per game. That's 9.0 fewer than the 36.8 its opponents average.

Northern Arizona makes 5.2 three-pointers per game (323rd in college basketball) at a 24.3% rate (344th in college basketball), compared to the 5.2 its opponents make, shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc.

Northern Arizona has committed 14.6 turnovers per game (318th in college basketball) while forcing 14.4 (86th in college basketball).

