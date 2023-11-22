The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-0) square off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-3) at 1:30 AM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Spectrum Sports.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawaii vs. Northern Arizona matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 AM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Sports

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawaii Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Hawaii (-15.5) 139.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. Hawaii Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Arizona put together a 20-12-0 ATS record last season.

When playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs last season, the Lumberjacks had an ATS record of 3-0.

Hawaii covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Rainbow Warriors games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.