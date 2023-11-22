On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Nick Schmaltz going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220

Schmaltz stats and insights

  • Schmaltz has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In two games against the Blues this season, he has scored one goal on six shots.
  • On the power play, Schmaltz has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:25 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:14 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:20 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:03 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

