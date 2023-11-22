The Arizona Coyotes, Nick Bjugstad among them, face the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for Bjugstad are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

Bjugstad has averaged 16:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In three of 18 games this year, Bjugstad has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in 11 of 18 games this season, Bjugstad has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Bjugstad has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 18 games played.

Bjugstad has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Bjugstad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 4 11 Points 2 3 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.