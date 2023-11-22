Will Nick Bjugstad Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 22?
On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Nick Bjugstad going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bjugstad stats and insights
- In three of 18 games this season, Bjugstad has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Blues this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bjugstad recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|17:50
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|17:57
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:00
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|19:27
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|17:46
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.