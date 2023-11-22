When the NBA games tips off on Wednesday, which players are set to hit the floor, and which will be sidelined? To get all the info you need, we provide the complete NBA injury report below.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Hornets vs. Wizards Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSSE and MNMT2 (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight, SG: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee), Nick Richards, C: Out (Concussion), Terry Rozier, PG: Out (Groin)

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee)

Magic vs. Nuggets Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSFL and ALT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Magic Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr., C: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz, PG: Questionable (Knee)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Jamal Murray, PG: Out (Hamstring), Zeke Nnaji, PF: Questionable (Ankle)

Pacers vs. Raptors Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSIN and TSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard, SG: Questionable (Back)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory), Thaddeus Young, PF: Questionable (Illness)

Hawks vs. Nets Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSSE and YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb), AJ Griffin, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Hip), Cameron Thomas, SG: Out (Ankle), Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Out (Back)

Cavaliers vs. Heat Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSOH and BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Caris LeVert, SG: Questionable (Knee), Isaac Okoro, SG: Questionable (Knee), Donovan Mitchell, SG: Questionable (Hamstring)

Heat Injuries: R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee), Kevin Love, PF: Out (Personal), Bam Adebayo, C: Questionable (Hip), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle)

Celtics vs. Bucks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Celtics Injuries: Derrick White, SG: Questionable (Personal)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), Chris Livingston, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Damian Lillard, PG: Questionable (Leg), MarJon Beauchamp, SF: Questionable (Ankle)

Spurs vs. Clippers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSSW and BSSC (Watch this game on Fubo)

Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell, SG: Questionable (Adductor)

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr., SG: Out (Quadricep)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on Space City Home Network and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson, SF: Out (Ankle)

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle), Xavier Tillman, PF: Out (Knee), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee), Jake LaRavia, PF: Out (Eye)

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSN and NBCS-PH+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles), Jordan McLaughlin, PG: Out (Knee), Jaden McDaniels, PF: Out (Ankle)

76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: Out (Rib)

Pelicans vs. Kings Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSNO and NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pelicans Injuries: CJ McCollum, SG: Out (Lung), Trey Murphy III, SF: Out (Knee), Larry Nance Jr., PF: Questionable (Rib), Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf)

Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles, PF: Questionable (Calf), Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle), Keon Ellis, SG: Out (Ankle), Aleksandar Vezenkov, PF: Questionable (Thumb), Chris Duarte, SG: Questionable (Thumb), Keegan Murray, SF: Questionable (Back)

Thunder vs. Bulls Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSOK and NBCS-CHI+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams, SG: Out (Hip)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Patrick Williams, PF: Questionable (Finger), Alex Caruso, PG: Questionable (Toe), Zach LaVine, SG: Questionable (Foot)

Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on ROOT Sports NW+ and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons, SG: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Scoot Henderson, PG: Out (Ankle), Ishmail Wainright, SF: Out (Knee)

Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler, C: Out (Elbow)

Suns vs. Warriors Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BA (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Back), Yuta Watanabe, SF: Questionable (Quadricep)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Questionable (Foot)

Lakers vs. Mavericks Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on SportsNet LA and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Out (Heel)

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Seth Curry, SG: Questionable (Hip)

