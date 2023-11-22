Will Michael Carcone Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 22?
Should you bet on Michael Carcone to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Carcone stats and insights
- Carcone has scored in three of 17 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has taken four shots in two games against the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.
- Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.
- Carcone averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Carcone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|2
|2
|0
|11:10
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
