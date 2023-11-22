Matias Maccelli will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues face off on Wednesday at Mullett Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Maccelli available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Matias Maccelli vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Maccelli has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 15:16 on the ice per game.

Maccelli has a goal in three of 18 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Maccelli has a point in 12 of 18 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Maccelli has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Maccelli hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Maccelli has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 5 13 Points 4 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 4

