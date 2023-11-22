On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Logan Cooley going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

Cooley has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

On the power play, Cooley has accumulated one goal and eight assists.

Cooley averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 46 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:38 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 3 0 3 16:47 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:34 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

