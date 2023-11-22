In the upcoming matchup versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Liam O'Brien to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Blues this season in two games (three shots).

O'Brien has zero points on the power play.

O'Brien averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:29 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 9:45 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:25 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:13 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:52 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:50 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 10:51 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

