The Arizona Coyotes, Lawson Crouse among them, play the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for Crouse are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Lawson Crouse vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

Crouse's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:10 per game on the ice, is +1.

Crouse has scored a goal in seven of 17 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Crouse has a point in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Crouse has an assist in three of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Crouse hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Crouse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Crouse Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 17 Games 5 11 Points 4 8 Goals 3 3 Assists 1

