Jusuf Nurkic and his Phoenix Suns teammates hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 120-107 win over the Trail Blazers, Nurkic tallied 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Nurkic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-115)

Over 9.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-167)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 117.1 points per game last season made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Warriors gave up 43.3 rebounds per contest last year, 15th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Warriors gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 23rd in the league in that category.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/24/2023 28 14 14 3 1 1 0

