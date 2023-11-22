Should you wager on Joshua Brown to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Brown scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in two games against the Blues this season, but has not scored.

Brown has zero points on the power play.

Brown's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:21 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:08 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:07 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 5:29 Home W 3-2 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:53 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 5-4 10/17/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 1-0

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

