Will Joshua Brown Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 22?
Should you wager on Joshua Brown to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Brown scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted two shots in two games against the Blues this season, but has not scored.
- Brown has zero points on the power play.
- Brown's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|5:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/17/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|L 1-0
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
