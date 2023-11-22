Will Jason Zucker Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 22?
Can we count on Jason Zucker scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Zucker stats and insights
- In three of 11 games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Blues this season, he has scored one goal on eight shots.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
