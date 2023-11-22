Can we count on Jason Zucker scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Zucker has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games against the Blues this season, he has scored one goal on eight shots.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 13.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

