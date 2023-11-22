Grayson Allen could make a big impact for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Golden State Warriors.

Allen, in his most recent game (November 21 win against the Trail Blazers), produced eight points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Over 3.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Over 2.5 (+128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+130)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.1 points per game last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, giving up 43.3 boards per game.

Conceding an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Defensively, the Warriors gave up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the league.

Grayson Allen vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/24/2023 21 0 4 2 0 0 0

