The Phoenix Suns, with Devin Booker, face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 21, Booker produced 28 points and six assists in a 120-107 win against the Trail Blazers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Booker's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-106)

Over 28.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Over 4.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (+102)

Over 7.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors gave up 117.1 points per contest last year, 21st in the league.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA last year, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

Allowing an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Warriors were the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.9 makes per contest.

Devin Booker vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/24/2023 37 32 6 8 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.