Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Clayton Keller, Robert Thomas and others in the Arizona Coyotes-St. Louis Blues matchup at Mullett Arena on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

One of Arizona's top contributing offensive players this season is Keller, who has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 19:48 per game.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Jets Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Stars Nov. 14 1 0 1 3 at Predators Nov. 11 1 2 3 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Nick Schmaltz has 14 points (0.8 per game), scoring four goals and adding 10 assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 at Jets Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Matias Maccelli's season total of 13 points has come from three goals and 10 assists.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 at Jets Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 0 at Stars Nov. 14 0 1 1 1 at Predators Nov. 11 0 0 0 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Thomas has scored six goals (0.4 per game) and collected 11 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 17 total points (one per game). He averages 2.4 shots per game, shooting 15%.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 11 0 4 4 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Pavel Buchnevich is a leading scorer for St. Louis with 11 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added five assists in 15 games.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 16 1 0 1 8 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 2 2 0 at Avalanche Nov. 11 3 0 3 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.