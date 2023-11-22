Coyotes vs. Blues November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Arizona Coyotes meet the St. Louis Blues at Mullett Arena on Wednesday (the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET), Clayton Keller and Robert Thomas should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.
Coyotes vs. Blues Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Coyotes (-125)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSMW,SCRIPPS
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Keller is one of Arizona's top contributors with 17 points. He has scored seven goals and picked up 10 assists this season.
- Through 18 games, Nick Schmaltz has scored four goals and picked up 10 assists.
- Matias Maccelli's 13 points this season are via three goals and 10 assists.
- Connor Ingram's record is 6-2-0. He has given up 24 goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 244 saves.
Blues Players to Watch
- St. Louis' Thomas has collected 11 assists and six goals in 17 games. That's good for 17 points.
- Pavel Buchnevich's 11 points this season, including six goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for St. Louis.
- This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 10 points, courtesy of four goals (fourth on team) and six assists (third).
- In the crease, St. Louis' Joel Hofer is 4-2-0 this season, compiling 159 saves and allowing 15 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (18th in the league).
Coyotes vs. Blues Stat Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|19th
|3.11
|Goals Scored
|2.71
|26th
|15th
|3.17
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|7th
|30th
|27.8
|Shots
|29.6
|22nd
|24th
|32.3
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|24th
|6th
|26.87%
|Power Play %
|7.69%
|31st
|17th
|78.46%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.74%
|21st
