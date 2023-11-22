The Arizona Coyotes (8-8-2) are favored at home (-125 moneyline odds to win) against the St. Louis Blues (9-7-1, +105 moneyline odds). The contest on Wednesday begins at 9:00 PM ET from Mullett Arena on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Coyotes vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Blues Betting Trends

In 11 of 18 matches this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

In the five times this season the Coyotes have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 4-1 in those games.

The Blues have secured an upset victory in six, or 50.0%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Arizona is 3-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

St. Louis has a record of 5-6 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 6-4-0 6.4 2.90 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.90 3.50 9 27.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 3-7-0 6.3 3.30 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.30 2.60 3 9.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

