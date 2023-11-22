The Arizona Coyotes (off a loss in their last game) and the St. Louis Blues (off a victory) will clash on Wednesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS to watch the Coyotes and the Blues hit the ice.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Blues Coyotes 2-1 STL 10/19/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-2 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes rank 19th in goals against, allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Coyotes' 56 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 18 7 10 17 9 11 55% Nick Schmaltz 18 4 10 14 11 12 52.9% Matias Maccelli 18 3 10 13 14 5 - Sean Durzi 18 5 7 12 15 3 - Logan Cooley 18 2 10 12 9 5 42.6%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 46 total goals (2.7 per game), fifth in the NHL.

The Blues have 46 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Blues are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players