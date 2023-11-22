Clayton Keller and the Arizona Coyotes will face the St. Louis Blues at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Mullett Arena. There are prop bets for Keller available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clayton Keller vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keller Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Keller has averaged 19:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Keller has a goal in seven games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Keller has a point in 12 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Keller has an assist in eight of 18 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Keller's implied probability to go over his point total is 35.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.1% of Keller going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Keller Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 5 17 Points 9 7 Goals 4 10 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.