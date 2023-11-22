Should you bet on Clayton Keller to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

Keller has scored in seven of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games versus the Blues this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

On the power play he has four goals, plus six assists.

Keller's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 46 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Keller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 4-1 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:25 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:13 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 3 1 2 18:07 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:30 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 20:20 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:10 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.