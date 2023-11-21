Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yavapai County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:42 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Yavapai County, Arizona today, we've got the information.
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint Mary's Hall School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM AZT on November 21
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
