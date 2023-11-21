WAC squads will be on Tuesday's college basketball schedule in one game, the Cal Poly Mustangs taking on the Seattle U Redhawks.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WAC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Cal Poly Mustangs at Seattle U Redhawks 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow WAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!