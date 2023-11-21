Kevin Durant and Shaedon Sharpe are two players to watch on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Phoenix Suns (7-6) go head to head with the Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) at Footprint Center.

How to Watch Suns vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, ROOT Sports NW

Suns' Last Game

The Suns won their most recent game versus the Jazz, 140-137 in OT, on Sunday. Durant starred with 39 points, and also had eight boards and 10 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 39 8 10 2 2 4 Devin Booker 26 5 8 0 1 2 Eric Gordon 20 5 6 2 2 5

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's numbers for the season are 27.7 points, 4 assists and 8.7 boards per game.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 4 assists and 10 boards per game.

Eric Gordon's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 boards per game.

Jordan Goodwin is posting 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 5 boards per game.

Josh Okogie's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 66.7% from the field (ninth in league) and 42.9% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

