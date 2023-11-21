Player prop bet options for Kevin Durant, Shaedon Sharpe and others are listed when the Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers at Footprint Center on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Tuesday's over/under for Durant is 28.5 points. That's 0.8 more than his season average of 27.7.

He has averaged 8.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +116)

Jusuf Nurkic's 9.3-point scoring average is 2.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 9.5.

Nurkic has averaged four assists this season, 0.5 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Eric Gordon Props

PTS AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 13.5-point over/under for Eric Gordon on Tuesday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average.

Gordon's assist average -- 1.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Tuesday's over/under (2.5).

Gordon has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +120) 4.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 19.3 points Sharpe scores per game are 1.8 more than his prop total on Tuesday.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 5.5).

Sharpe averages 2.3 assists, 2.2 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, 0.8 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

