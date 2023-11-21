The Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) will look to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (7-6) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Footprint Center as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -12.5 225.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's 13 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 225.5 points nine times.

The average point total in Phoenix's contests this year is 232.5, seven more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread.

This season, Phoenix has been favored nine times and won five of those games.

Phoenix has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -900.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 90% chance to win.

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 9 69.2% 117.1 220 115.5 228.6 227.2 Trail Blazers 4 30.8% 102.9 220 113.1 228.6 221

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered two times in six games when playing at home, and it has covered four times in seven games on the road.

The Suns score 117.1 points per game, only four more points than the 113.1 the Trail Blazers give up.

Phoenix has a 4-5 record against the spread and a 6-3 record overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Suns and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 6-7 0-0 9-4 Trail Blazers 5-8 0-0 6-7

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Suns Trail Blazers 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 102.9 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 4-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 6-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 115.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-5 0-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-6

