The Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) will try to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (7-6) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Footprint Center as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 118 - Trail Blazers 106

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 12.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-11.5)

Suns (-11.5) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.3

The Suns have had more success against the spread than the Trail Blazers this year, recording an ATS record of 6-7-0, as opposed to the 5-8-0 mark of the Blazers.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Phoenix does it better (69.2% of the time) than Portland (46.2%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Trail Blazers are 3-10, while the Suns are 5-4 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

So far this season, the Suns are averaging 117.1 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 115.5 points per contest (20th-ranked).

Phoenix is 11th in the NBA with 44.5 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with 42.4 rebounds allowed per game.

The Suns rank ninth in the NBA with 27.1 dimes per contest.

This year, Phoenix is averaging 15.1 turnovers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (24th-ranked).

The Suns rank second-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.2%. They rank 10th in the league by draining 13.6 three-pointers per contest.

