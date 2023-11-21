The Portland Trail Blazers (3-10), on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, will attempt to end a three-game road losing streak at the Phoenix Suns (7-6).

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Suns (-12.5) 225.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Suns (-13.5) 226.5 -950 +640 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Suns vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Suns average 117.1 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 115.5 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +21 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Trail Blazers' -132 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 102.9 points per game (30th in NBA) while giving up 113.1 per outing (14th in league).

These two teams score a combined 220 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 228.6 points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

Portland has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Suns and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +700 +325 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

