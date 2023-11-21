If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Maricopa County, Arizona, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Mesa High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM AZT on November 21

11:00 AM AZT on November 21 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Casa Grande Union High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM AZT on November 21

3:00 PM AZT on November 21 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Mountain Ridge High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on November 21

4:30 PM MT on November 21 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Willow Canyon High School at Verrado High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 21

6:00 PM MT on November 21 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Cortez High School at Lee Williams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 21

7:00 PM AZT on November 21 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ray High School at North Phoenix Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 21

7:00 PM MT on November 21 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Anthem Preparatory Academy at Salome High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 21

7:00 PM AZT on November 21 Location: Salome, AZ

Salome, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Glendale Preparatory Academy at Northland Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 21

7:00 PM AZT on November 21 Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Leading Edge Academy at American Leadership Academy - West Foothills

Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on November 21

7:30 PM AZT on November 21 Location: Wadell, AZ

Wadell, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckeye Union High School at Deer Valley High School