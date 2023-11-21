The Phoenix Suns, with Kevin Durant, face the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last action, a 140-137 win over the Jazz, Durant had 39 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and two blocks.

In this article, we break down Durant's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-114)

Over 28.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+104)

Over 7.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-154)

Over 4.5 (-154) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were ranked 23rd in the league defensively last year, conceding 117.4 points per contest.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds per game last year, 14th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers were last in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 27 per game.

Giving up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Kevin Durant vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 37 31 5 5 3 0 0 11/17/2022 39 35 8 3 1 1 0

