The Phoenix Suns, Jusuf Nurkic included, match up versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 140-137 win over the Jazz, Nurkic tallied 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Nurkic's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-111)

Over 11.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Trail Blazers conceded 117.4 points per game last season, 23rd in the NBA.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers gave up 43.2 rebounds per game last year, 14th in the NBA in that category.

The Trail Blazers conceded 27.0 assists per contest last season (worst in the NBA).

Defensively, the Trail Blazers conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.