The Phoenix Suns, with Grayson Allen, face the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 140-137 win over the Jazz, Allen totaled 14 points.

Below we will look at Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-114)

Over 11.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Over 3.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were ranked 23rd in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 117.4 points per game.

Allowing 43.2 rebounds per contest last season, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers gave up 27 per game last year, ranking them last in the league.

The Trail Blazers were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Grayson Allen vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 25 3 3 1 1 0 0 11/21/2022 32 17 8 2 2 0 0

