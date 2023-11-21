Devin Booker and his Phoenix Suns teammates will hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 19, Booker produced 26 points and eight assists in a 140-137 win against the Jazz.

Below, we break down Booker's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-104)

Over 27.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-125)

Over 4.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-132)

Over 7.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 117.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers were the 14th-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 43.2 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers conceded 27 per game last season, ranking them last in the NBA.

Allowing 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the league in that category.

Devin Booker vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/5/2022 29 24 3 3 2 2 1 11/4/2022 38 25 5 5 3 1 1 10/21/2022 44 33 5 3 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.