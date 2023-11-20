WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Monday college basketball slate includes two games with a WAC team on the court. Among those contests is the Montana Grizzlies squaring off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.
WAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Utah Tech Trailblazers at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
|2:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Montana Grizzlies at Grand Canyon Antelopes
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
