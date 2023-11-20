When the Arizona Coyotes take on the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, will Troy Stecher find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Stecher scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games versus the Kings this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Stecher has zero points on the power play.

Stecher averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 42 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Stecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:23 Away L 5-2 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:28 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 8-1

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

