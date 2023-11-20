Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Pima County, Arizona today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dysart High School at Pueblo High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on November 20
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Gregory School at Lincoln Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 20
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.