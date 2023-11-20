Nick Schmaltz will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings meet at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. Prop bets for Schmaltz are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Schmaltz has averaged 20:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Schmaltz has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Schmaltz has a point in 10 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 17 games this year, Schmaltz has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Schmaltz's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Schmaltz has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 42 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 17 Games 5 14 Points 3 4 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

