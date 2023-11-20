Can we count on Nick Schmaltz lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Los Angeles Kings at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

  • In three of 17 games this season, Schmaltz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted four shots in two games versus the Kings this season, but has not scored.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 42 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:25 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:14 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:20 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:03 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 8-1

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

